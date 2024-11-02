Left Menu

Divided Diwali: Pawar Clan's Political Padwa Split in Baramati

In Baramati, the Pawar family now hosts separate Diwali Padwa festivities amid growing political tensions. As Maharashtra's assembly elections approach, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar lead rival events and electoral battles, embodying the split within the family and their party, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 14:02 IST
Divided Diwali: Pawar Clan's Political Padwa Split in Baramati
NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant illustration of the political rift, Baramati, Maharashtra, witnessed divided Diwali Padwa celebrations, orchestrated by separate factions of the influential Pawar family. Once a unified festivity led by Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar, the event now mirrors the political stakes as Maharashtra's assembly elections loom.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar hosted his own Padwa celebration at his residence, while Sharad Pawar and NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule maintained the traditional gathering. Rohit Pawar, another family member, highlighted the split as a consequence of broader political divides, questioning rivals' motives behind initiating a parallel celebration.

The fractures extend beyond festivities; Baramati gears up for another electoral confrontation, with Ajit Pawar facing his nephew Yugendra Pawar. The split is emblematic of the larger political alignments in the state, as both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi sharpen their campaigns ahead of the November 20 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024