Tragedy Strikes on Rail Tracks; Bomb Scare Disrupts Journey
A tragic incident occurred near Shoranur in Palakkad district as four workers lost their lives after being hit by an express train. Meanwhile, a bomb threat caused chaos at Gonda railway station, halting the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express for thorough inspections.
A tragic incident unfolded on the railway tracks near Shoranur in Palakkad district, where four workers were killed after being struck by an express train, police reported on Saturday. Further details regarding the tragedy are awaited from the Palakkad authorities.
Earlier in the day, a wave of chaos swept through Gonda railway station following a bomb threat that was issued for the 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti Express. The train, en route from Darbhanga to Delhi, was promptly stopped at Gonda station. Security personnel conducted meticulous inspections of all coaches, the engine, and the guard's compartment to ensure passenger safety.
The dual incidents highlight the pressing need for enhanced safety measures on India's extensive railway network to prevent such calamities in the future.
