Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes on Rail Tracks; Bomb Scare Disrupts Journey

A tragic incident occurred near Shoranur in Palakkad district as four workers lost their lives after being hit by an express train. Meanwhile, a bomb threat caused chaos at Gonda railway station, halting the Bihar Sampark Kranti Express for thorough inspections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:38 IST
Tragedy Strikes on Rail Tracks; Bomb Scare Disrupts Journey
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on the railway tracks near Shoranur in Palakkad district, where four workers were killed after being struck by an express train, police reported on Saturday. Further details regarding the tragedy are awaited from the Palakkad authorities.

Earlier in the day, a wave of chaos swept through Gonda railway station following a bomb threat that was issued for the 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti Express. The train, en route from Darbhanga to Delhi, was promptly stopped at Gonda station. Security personnel conducted meticulous inspections of all coaches, the engine, and the guard's compartment to ensure passenger safety.

The dual incidents highlight the pressing need for enhanced safety measures on India's extensive railway network to prevent such calamities in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024