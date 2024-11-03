Chandrababu Naidu Criticizes Lavish Spending on Rishikonda Palace

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sharply criticized the previous YSR Congress-led government for its extravagant spending on the construction of Rishikonda Palace at a cost of Rs 431 crore. After visiting the sprawling 61-acre estate on Saturday, Naidu posed a question to media representatives, inquiring if such an exorbitant use of public funds was justifiable.

Without directly naming his predecessor, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu questioned how someone could indulge in such luxury while claiming to be a leader of the poor. Originally, the proposal was to build seven luxurious blocks over 10 acres, but this was later amended to four blocks occupying 1.84 acres through the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

The Chief Minister detailed that the construction costs were completed in phases—Rs 92 crore for the first, Rs 94 crore for the second, and Rs 112 crore for the third. Additional investments were made for infrastructure, with Rs 46 crore allocated for roads and parking. He also highlighted extensive spending on interior works, raising questions over its necessity.

Naidu further revealed significant expenditures on furnishings and fittings, including Rs 11.24 crore for sofas and curtains, and Rs 4.86 crore for conference tables. An official committee proposed turning the Rishikonda site into a camp office-cum-residence for the sitting Chief Minister, which would require further amendments and financial outlay, according to Naidu.

Moving forward, Naidu stated the intention to consult with the state's citizens on the potential uses for the palace. Reflecting on historical context, he commented that only kings and emperors used to build such opulent structures, noting that funds could instead have been used to address infrastructure needs in northern Andhra Pradesh. "They could have filled potholes and repaired roads with that money," Naidu remarked.

(With inputs from agencies.)