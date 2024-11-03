Left Menu

Swift Action Prevents Tragedy in Ghaziabad Fire

A fire in Ghaziabad's Khora area prompted the evacuation of multiple houses. The timely response of ten fire tenders ensured no casualties, with the fire successfully controlled. The incident occurred on Saturday night, with teams from various local stations contributing to the efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:16 IST
Chief Fire officer Rahul Kumar (Photo/Ghaziabad fire department). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in a residence in Ghaziabad's Khora neighborhood, resulting in the evacuation of several houses, as reported by the Fire Department. Fortunately, no casualties occurred, and the blaze was efficiently extinguished.

On Saturday, a total of ten fire tenders responded to the scene. They arrived from Vaishali Fire Station and were supplemented by teams from the Sahibabad and Kotwali stations. Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar stated that the department received an alert at approximately 9:44 PM regarding the fire outbreak in the vicinity.

Immediate firefighting efforts were initiated with the deployment of four fire tenders. Concurrently, residents from 7-8 nearby houses were evacuated as a precautionary measure. According to Kumar, additional fire tenders from Sahibabad and Kotwali contributed, bringing the total to ten at the location. No fatalities were reported, although further details on the incident are still awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

