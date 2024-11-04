Australia Shifts Satellite Strategy, Cancels Lockheed Martin Project
Australia has canceled its multi-billion dollar military satellite project with Lockheed Martin, opting instead for a more resilient multi-orbit system. The change responds to accelerated space technologies and evolving threats. The Australian Defence Force aims to enhance its satellite communication capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.
Australia has pulled the plug on its collaboration with Lockheed Martin for a multi-billion dollar military satellite project, choosing instead to pursue a more adaptive multi-orbit system, according to a Department of Defence announcement on Monday.
Originally planned as part of a Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellite communications system, the project has been deemed inadequate to meet strategic priorities due to rapid advancements in space technologies and evolving threats.
The Defence department emphasized a shift towards a multi-orbit capability, emphasizing increased resilience for the Australian Defence Force. Though initially heralded as a 'multi-billion dollar' contract, the exact value of the cancellation was not disclosed. However, Australia will still allocate an estimated A$9-12 billion ($13.87 billion) for its space endeavors.
