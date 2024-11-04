No Fertilizer Shortages: Haryana CM Addresses Farmer Concerns
Haryana's Chief Minister has assured farmers of adequate fertilizer supplies amid concerns of a shortage. He emphasized no shortfall in DAP and urea supplies and countered narratives suggesting otherwise. Punjab's Chief Minister also secured assurance from the central government regarding DAP availability in the region.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday quelled concerns over an alleged shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer, asserting that there is no shortfall in supplies. Addressing the media, he dispelled rumors about the depletion of DAP stocks, confirming that both DAP and urea are sufficiently available.
In a reassurance to the farming community, Saini stated, "Farmers of Haryana have no reason to panic; all necessary resources will be made available." He contrasted Haryana's proactive measures, especially in stubble management, with neighboring Punjab, adding that Haryana's efforts on this front had been commended by the Supreme Court last year.
Meanwhile, Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, addressed the situation by meeting Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, JP Nadda, to advocate for timely DAP deliveries to Punjab. Nadda, along with other officials, guaranteed uninterrupted supplies, underscoring the central government's commitment to supporting farmers nation-wide, as guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
