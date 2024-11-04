MiG-29 Fighter Jet Crash Lands in Uttar Pradesh: Pilot Safe

An Indian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, sources confirmed on Monday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the pilot managed to eject safely.

The incident is set to be investigated by a Court of Inquiry. Social media visuals depicted the aircraft consumed by flames.

In a related incident, another MiG-29 crashed in Rajasthan's Barmer last month following a critical technical failure. The pilot once again ejected without injury, and no lives were lost.

(With inputs from agencies.)