Madhya Pradesh Awaits Arrival of Winter Cold Snap

As November progresses, citizens of Madhya Pradesh brace for winter's embrace. The Meteorological Office predicts colder weather starting the last week of the month, though current conditions remain dry. Slight temperature drops are expected, with a noticeable chill by month's end.

Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the month of November arrives, citizens of Madhya Pradesh are preparing for the onset of winter. The Meteorological Department predicts that the cold will begin to impact the region from the last week of this month.

According to Mahendra Kumar, a meteorologist with IMD Bhopal, "The temperature is not decreasing suddenly. Dry weather persists across the state, with the state capital Bhopal recording a minimum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 33 degrees over the past 24 hours." He noted that a temperature drop of two to three degrees is anticipated from the third week of November, with a further dip of three to four degrees expected in the fourth week.

In recent observations, the lowest temperature in Madhya Pradesh was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius in Pachmarhi. On the other hand, Narmadapuram saw a maximum temperature of 35 degrees, and overall, maximum temperatures across the state remained above 30 degrees. Areas like Guna, Khajuraho, Ratlam, and Ujjain recorded more than 34 degrees Celsius, while cooler conditions prevailed in Pachmarhi and Malanjkhand, which recorded 27.2 and 27.8 degrees respectively. Despite the diverse range, only Pachmarhi and Mandla in the state reported minimum temperatures below 15 degrees, with readings of 12.2 and 13.5 degrees Celsius respectively. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

