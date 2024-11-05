Left Menu

Poland's Artillery Ambitions: Securing the Frontline

Poland plans to boost production of 155 mm artillery rounds to prepare for potential NATO defense scenarios amid Russian tensions. Aiming for self-sufficiency within eight years, Poland's initiative aligns with EU efforts to bolster ammunition supplies in response to the Ukraine conflict's demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Poland is taking strategic steps to enhance its production capacity for 155 mm artillery rounds, aiming to fortify its defenses against potential threats from Russia targeting NATO countries. According to Marcin Idzik, a board member of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), the country seeks to develop full, independent ammunition production capabilities within five to eight years.

Following the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, the demand for artillery rounds has sharply increased. Poland, alongside its NATO allies, has been supplying Kyiv with these munitions, depleting its own reserves. Idzik disclosed that PGZ is assembling rounds from purchased components and plans to launch full production of necessary parts within 24 months. Producing around 100,000 rounds annually is the target.

To achieve this, Poland is considering various strategies, including acquiring technology to manufacture multi-base propellant or forming a joint partnership with an established producer. This move is part of a broader European Union effort to expand its ammunition production to replenish stockpiles and support Ukraine, with significant funding allocated for this purpose. Poland's defense budget for 2025 anticipates record expenditures to enhance its military readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

