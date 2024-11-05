Left Menu

Nation Celebrates Chhath: A Sacred Tribute to the Sun God

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm wishes during Chhath festival's Nahay-Khay. Chhath, a prominent celebration in Bihar and Jharkhand, began on Tuesday with devotees performing rituals by holy rivers. The festival spans four days, concluding on November 8, featuring strict fasting and prayers to honor the Sun God.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt regards for the Chhath festival's commencement, known as Nahay-Khay, on Tuesday. In his message, he extended special greetings to those observing the fast, hoping that Chhathi Maiya blesses their rituals.

The auspicious Chhath Puja, significant in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh, kicked off on Tuesday. The celebration is especially vibrant along the Yamuna and Ganga ghats where devotees performed their spiritual duties during the morning.

Chhath Puja, marked by four intense days of rituals and fasting, seeks divine gratitude towards the Sun God for life on Earth. It started with Nahay-Khay and will culminate with Usha Arghya on November 8, symbolizing a period of purification and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

