Greece Plans New Migrant Facility on Rhodes Amid Rising Arrivals

The Greek government is eyeing the establishment of a migrant detention facility on the island of Rhodes in response to escalating arrivals from Turkey, announced Migration Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos. Local officials report hundreds of newcomers have recently descended upon Rhodes and adjoining Symi, leading to public concern.

Currently, Rhodes lacks a migrant facility, prompting discussions about a temporary detention center, Panagiotopoulos informed state broadcaster ERT. "We aim to move forward with this initiative in upcoming weeks," he stated, emphasizing the necessity of community consultation.

According to UNHCR data, over 48,000 migrants arrived in Greece from January to October, marking the second-highest number in southern Europe. With over 5,500 reaching Rhodes, the government is considering relocating many to mainland reception centers as overcrowding strains island resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)