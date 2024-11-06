Derailment Disrupts Train Services Near Kasara Station

Train services have been disrupted near Kasara station in Maharashtra's Thane district following the derailment of a banker engine, Central Railway announced on Wednesday.

The Railway authorities assured that restoration efforts are proceeding swiftly to ensure a return to normalcy. According to a statement released by the Central Railway CPRO, long-distance mail and express trains are expected to experience some delays.

Despite the disruption, suburban services remain unaffected, operating according to their regular schedule. Commuters are advised to stay updated with any new announcements. Further information is awaited as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)