Another Arrest in Baba Siddique Murder Case: Crime Branch Closes In

The Mumbai Crime Branch has made another significant arrest by detaining Gaurav Vilas Apune, a suspect in the high-profile murder case of NCP leader and ex-minister Baba Siddique, officials announced on Wednesday. Apune was captured in Pune, escalating the total number of arrests in this case to 16.

Investigations disclosed Apune's involvement in meeting with fellow conspirators to orchestrate Siddique's assassination. He was reportedly in contact with the hired group of shooters. Siddique fell victim to gunfire from three attackers on October 12 near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office, located in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar.

The notorious Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, currently imprisoned, claimed responsibility for the murder. The Mumbai Police have been probing the case and noted that the weapons used were procured from Rajasthan. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has deployed five teams outside Maharashtra, intensifying the search in Haryana for Zeeshan, named the alleged mastermind of the killing.

In an aggressive crackdown, the Crime Branch recovered another weapon used in the assassination from the Pune residence of suspect Rupesh Mohol. This marks the fifth firearm retrieved. Officials report the recovery effort remains ongoing as they search for one final weapon and three live cartridges, believing a total of six weapons were smuggled into Mumbai for the plot.

An earlier successful recovery effort saw a weapon confiscated from Ram Fulchand Kanoujia's Raigad residence, where he was residing temporarily. Investigators also discovered incriminating pictures of pistols on the shooters' phones. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)