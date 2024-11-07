High-Speed Chase Ends in Gunfire and Arrest in Ghaziabad

A dramatic high-speed chase unfolded in Ghaziabad's Surya Nagar area when a scooty rider, identified as Jatin Chouhan, attempted to dodge police checks. The chase resulted in Chouhan's injury when his vehicle slipped on the Rampuri railway line during the pursuit.

Sahibabad ACP Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay provided details, stating that Chouhan did not adhere to police orders to stop, opting instead to flee at high speed. During the confrontation, Chouhan reportedly fired at law enforcement officers, prompting them to return fire, leaving him injured.

Chouhan has a past marked by criminal activity, including chain and mobile snatching, and has a record of gambling debts. Registered under the Gangster Act with over a dozen cases, Chouhan remains hospitalized as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)