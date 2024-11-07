Left Menu

High-Speed Chase Ends in Gunfire and Arrest in Ghaziabad

A scooty rider in Ghaziabad evaded police, leading to a high-speed chase. The rider, Jatin Chouhan, was subsequently injured in retaliatory police gunfire after slipping on a railway line. Chouhan, involved in various petty crimes, faces numerous charges under the Gangster Act. Further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:48 IST
High-Speed Chase Ends in Gunfire and Arrest in Ghaziabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic high-speed chase unfolded in Ghaziabad's Surya Nagar area when a scooty rider, identified as Jatin Chouhan, attempted to dodge police checks. The chase resulted in Chouhan's injury when his vehicle slipped on the Rampuri railway line during the pursuit.

Sahibabad ACP Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay provided details, stating that Chouhan did not adhere to police orders to stop, opting instead to flee at high speed. During the confrontation, Chouhan reportedly fired at law enforcement officers, prompting them to return fire, leaving him injured.

Chouhan has a past marked by criminal activity, including chain and mobile snatching, and has a record of gambling debts. Registered under the Gangster Act with over a dozen cases, Chouhan remains hospitalized as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024