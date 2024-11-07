Left Menu

Empowering Women: Shining the Light on Support and Sustainability

Former Union minister Smriti Irani emphasized the importance of women supporting each other at an event focused on 'Investing in Women for a Sustainable Future'. The event, Beyond Barriers, included discussions on gender equality, financial independence, and leadership in entrepreneurship, highlighting the barriers women entrepreneurs face and strategies to overcome them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:56 IST
Smriti Irani
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister Smriti Irani recently highlighted the critical role of women supporting each other, describing it as the 'greatest gift we can give'. Irani was speaking at Beyond Barriers, an event focused on 'Investing in Women for a Sustainable Future', organized by Yuukke, a platform for women entrepreneurs.

The event attracted global leaders who discussed crucial topics like gender equality in technology and entrepreneurship. Irani emphasized the need for society to recognize women's achievements and for young women to prioritize self-care and financial independence, urging a balance between ambition and care as key elements for success.

The gathering also featured panel discussions on leadership and sustainable practices, with a 'Demo Day' showcasing women-led innovations. Yuukke Founder Dr Senthamarai Gokulakrishnan and Federal Bank Executive Director Shalini Warrier highlighted the economic benefits of supporting women entrepreneurs, emphasizing the importance of financial support and inclusive policies to empower millions more by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

