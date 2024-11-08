Controversial Proposal Sparks Debate on Gender Roles in Public Services

The Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has proposed a contentious set of guidelines aimed at protecting women by segregating roles based on gender in public services. These include recommendations that men should not measure women at tailor shops, cut women's hair, or train them in gyms.

The guidelines propose installing CCTVs in gyms, cloth stores, and coaching centres, and enforcing female security presence in school buses. The measure, sent to district magistrates for compliance, aims to address complaints of misconduct in such settings.

The proposal has sparked debate, receiving mixed reactions. Some support it as a necessary measure, while others, including political figures, criticize it as overly restrictive, stressing the importance of personal choice and potential job loss for men.

