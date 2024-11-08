Controversial Proposal Sparks Debate on Gender Roles in Public Services
A proposal by Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission suggests gender-based role segregation to protect women, mandating female workers for tasks like tailoring and gym training. The proposal, which also includes measures like CCTV installation, has received mixed reactions from political and social groups.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission has proposed a contentious set of guidelines aimed at protecting women by segregating roles based on gender in public services. These include recommendations that men should not measure women at tailor shops, cut women's hair, or train them in gyms.
The guidelines propose installing CCTVs in gyms, cloth stores, and coaching centres, and enforcing female security presence in school buses. The measure, sent to district magistrates for compliance, aims to address complaints of misconduct in such settings.
The proposal has sparked debate, receiving mixed reactions. Some support it as a necessary measure, while others, including political figures, criticize it as overly restrictive, stressing the importance of personal choice and potential job loss for men.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Japan's Minimum Wage Debate: A Political and Economic Balancing Act
Delhi Metro Backtracks on 'Oranges' Campaign Amid Breast Cancer Awareness Debate
Shankaracharya's Boycott Sparks Debate Over Sai Baba Idol
Southern States Debate Population Policies Amid Fears of Parliamentary Discrimination
Notre-Dame's New Entry Fee Proposal Sparks Debate