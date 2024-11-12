Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Dehradun: Six Dead as Container Hits Car

A devastating accident in Dehradun, Uttarakhand resulted in six deaths and one critical injury when a container struck a car at the ONGC intersection. Authorities have arrested the container's driver, and investigations are ongoing. The sole survivor was hospitalized in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:17 IST
Visuals from accident spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, at least six people lost their lives after a container collided with a car, local police reported on Tuesday. The accident occurred at the ONGC intersection during the late hours intervening Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities swiftly intervened following the incident, arresting the driver of the container for his role in the collision, confirmed Dehradun City Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar. The crash took place at around 2 am, severely impacting a Toyota Innova vehicle.

The accident left one individual critically injured, who was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. His condition remains precarious, and further updates are awaited as investigations proceed. More information is expected from police sources as the case develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

