Tragic Collision in Dehradun: Six Dead as Container Hits Car

In a tragic incident in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, at least six people lost their lives after a container collided with a car, local police reported on Tuesday. The accident occurred at the ONGC intersection during the late hours intervening Monday and Tuesday.

Authorities swiftly intervened following the incident, arresting the driver of the container for his role in the collision, confirmed Dehradun City Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar. The crash took place at around 2 am, severely impacting a Toyota Innova vehicle.

The accident left one individual critically injured, who was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. His condition remains precarious, and further updates are awaited as investigations proceed. More information is expected from police sources as the case develops.

