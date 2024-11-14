Gujarat's Tech Leap: MoU with Jabil Boosts High-Tech Growth

In a landmark development for Gujarat's technology ecosystem, a crucial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday between the state's Science and Technology Department and global engineering leader Jabil. The agreement, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, marks a pivotal step in Gujarat's ambition to become a global technology leader, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's digital transformation.

The MoU, outlining an investment of Rs1,000 crore in the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR), highlights Jabil's strategic commitment to expanding its Indian operations by 2027, thus creating approximately 5,000 jobs. The focus will be on sectors such as networking, capital goods, automotive, and allied industries, aiming to drive significant skill development through enhanced research and development capabilities.

With the Gujarat State Electronics Mission serving as the nodal agency for this venture, the initiative is set to reinforce the state's technological and manufacturing prowess. Industry-ready infrastructure and a robust logistical framework at Dholera SIR are expected to foster high-tech manufacturing, resonating with the 'Make in India' initiative. The global expertise of Jabil, coupled with Gujarat's strategic initiatives, promises vast opportunities for technology companies and solidifies the state's semiconductor ecosystem, already supported by industry leaders like Tata Electronics and Micron.

