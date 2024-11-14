Left Menu

Northeast Transformation: Scindia Hails Development Under Modi

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia celebrates the rapid development of India's Northeast region over the past decade during a visit to Mizoram. Highlighting infrastructure projects and investment, Scindia emphasizes the region's role as a growth engine and strategic entry point into South East Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:39 IST
Northeast Transformation: Scindia Hails Development Under Modi
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia cheering students (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya M Scindia, during his visit to the Northeast, lauded the region's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking in Aizawl, Scindia emphasized the significant progress seen over the past decade in infrastructure and human resources.

Highlighting government efforts, the minister underscored the Northeast's strategic importance as a gateway to South East Asia. The government's initiatives have transformed the region into an Indian economic growth engine, supported by substantial funding and comprehensive infrastructure projects.

Scindia detailed extensive highway and railway expansions, the rise in the number of airports, and substantial financial allocations for regional development. The minister also discussed ongoing projects, highlighting Mizoram's connectivity advancements in aviation and telecommunication sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024