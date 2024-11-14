Northeast Transformation: Scindia Hails Development Under Modi

Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya M Scindia, during his visit to the Northeast, lauded the region's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking in Aizawl, Scindia emphasized the significant progress seen over the past decade in infrastructure and human resources.

Highlighting government efforts, the minister underscored the Northeast's strategic importance as a gateway to South East Asia. The government's initiatives have transformed the region into an Indian economic growth engine, supported by substantial funding and comprehensive infrastructure projects.

Scindia detailed extensive highway and railway expansions, the rise in the number of airports, and substantial financial allocations for regional development. The minister also discussed ongoing projects, highlighting Mizoram's connectivity advancements in aviation and telecommunication sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)