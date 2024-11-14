Northeast Transformation: Scindia Hails Development Under Modi
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia celebrates the rapid development of India's Northeast region over the past decade during a visit to Mizoram. Highlighting infrastructure projects and investment, Scindia emphasizes the region's role as a growth engine and strategic entry point into South East Asia.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya M Scindia, during his visit to the Northeast, lauded the region's development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking in Aizawl, Scindia emphasized the significant progress seen over the past decade in infrastructure and human resources.
Highlighting government efforts, the minister underscored the Northeast's strategic importance as a gateway to South East Asia. The government's initiatives have transformed the region into an Indian economic growth engine, supported by substantial funding and comprehensive infrastructure projects.
Scindia detailed extensive highway and railway expansions, the rise in the number of airports, and substantial financial allocations for regional development. The minister also discussed ongoing projects, highlighting Mizoram's connectivity advancements in aviation and telecommunication sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northeast
- Scindia
- Development
- Infrastructure
- Mizoram
- India
- Modi
- Growth
- Economy
- Projects
ALSO READ
PM Modi pays floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat on ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’.
Indian Railways Boosts Safety Measures for Festive Season Travel
Diwali Illuminates US-India Ties at Prestigious Kennedy Center
PM Modi's Vision of Unity on Sardar Patel's 150th Anniversary
Diwali Festivities: Leaders Extend Warm Wishes Across India