A New Dawn in Waqf Reforms: Bridging Justice and Development

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday articulated the central government's dedication to managing Waqf property transparently and accountably, aiming to bring justice to the underprivileged in the Muslim community. Rijiju expressed delight over the support from intellectuals and positive-minded members of the community for the proposed amendments.

During the launch of "Waqf Bill 2024: Respect to Islam and Gift for Muslims" at his residence, Rijiju acknowledged the book presented by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch. The Minister underscored that stakeholders, including community leaders, provided valuable suggestions, furthering efforts toward minority welfare.

Highlighting the book's significance, Rijiju praised authors like Shahid Akhtar and Shalini Ali for their research, which bolsters the efficient management of Waqf properties. The book, advocating the UMMEED Act, aims to harness these properties for social justice and community development, aligning with national values of inclusivity and economic upliftment.

