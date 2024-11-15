Indian Railways Bolsters Safety with Kavach 4.0 Rollout

Indian Railways has announced a significant acceleration in the deployment of the advanced Kavach 4.0 automatic train protection system. The nationwide rollout targets 10,000 locomotives and over 14,375 route kilometers, signaling a major leap forward in rail safety and efficiency. Officials confirmed the progress in a Friday statement.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer of Maligaon, Assam, bids have been opened for the system's installation on 1,105 route kilometers, with additional bids to follow by November 2024. The comprehensive plan includes an upgrade of older systems to the state-of-the-art Kavach 4.0, particularly prioritizing over 1,966 kilometers in the North East Frontier Railway region.

In a broader strategy, Indian Railways has sanctioned the installation of Kavach across more than 30,000 kilometers by 2024-25, increasing to 17,000 kilometers in 2025-26, and potentially 30,000 kilometers by 2026-28. This commitment to safety and technological advancement reflects the Railways' goal to implement Kavach on all major routes by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)