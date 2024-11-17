Left Menu

Ukraine Grapples with Power Outages Amid Russian Strikes

Ukraine faces temporary power restrictions across all regions following a significant air strike on its energy system by Russia. The national grid operator, Ukrenergo, announced cut-offs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with efforts underway to promptly repair the damages.

  • Ukraine

Ukrainian regions are set to experience temporary power consumption restrictions on Monday due to a large-scale Russian air strike on the nation's energy infrastructure. The announcement was made by the national grid operator on Sunday.

According to the grid operator, Ukrenergo, the power cut-offs will occur from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Workers are currently engaged in repairing the extensive damage caused by the attack.

Efforts to restore normalcy are being expedited. The situation highlights the ongoing vulnerabilities in Ukraine's energy sector amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

