Delhi Metro Expands Amid Alarming Air Quality Concerns

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inspects new metro coaches as part of Phase-4 expansion project, while air quality in the capital remains critically hazardous. With AQI levels soaring, health experts call for long-term solutions to combat pollution, emphasizing the need for clean energy and systemic changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:10 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi recently inspected the new metro coaches at the Mukundpur depot, highlighting their integration into the Magenta Line and their driverless capability—a unique feature in India. Emphasizing safety, Atishi noted the rapid growth of the Delhi Metro, which has notably expanded throughout the city over the past decade.

In an interview with ANI, Atishi expressed pride in the Phase-4 Metro, a significant 186-kilometer expansion, with initial trains arriving at Mukundpur. The introduction of these six-car, driverless trains is a testament to Delhi Metro's advanced technological infrastructure and swift expansion across the capital.

Meanwhile, Atishi addressed Delhi's severe air quality crisis, critiquing non-implementation of GRAP in neighboring states and urging the central government to combat stubble burning. With the city's AQI pegged at a hazardous level of 488, experts classify the situation as a public health emergency, calling for a transition to clean energy and systemic pollution control strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

