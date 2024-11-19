Bhopal Woman Accuses Youth of Assault and Deception
A young woman in Bhopal has accused a man of sexual assault under false marriage promises. The police have registered a case and begun an investigation. The accused, Akif Siddiqui, allegedly took money and formed a relationship with the victim before denying marriage, prompting her complaint.
A 22-year-old woman in Bhopal has filed a police complaint against a youth, alleging he committed sexual assault and engaged in deceit under the guise of marriage, authorities reported on Tuesday.
According to officials, the accused, Akif Siddiqui, became friends with the victim in 2023 through a mutual contact. As their relationship advanced, Siddiqui allegedly acquired money from her via online transactions. Authorities state that he established a physical relationship on the fraudulent promise of marriage.
"Upon the victim's request for marriage, Siddiqui rejected her proposal, which led her to report the matter to the police," stated Anjana Dubey, in charge of Mahila Police Station, to ANI. In response, officers have initiated a case under the applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 and are currently searching for the accused.
