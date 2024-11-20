Left Menu

Maharashtra Sees Vibrant Voter Turnout Amid Development Politics

Maharashtra's assembly polls capture voter enthusiasm with a 45.53% turnout by 3 PM. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde praises development under Mahayuti, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urging citizens to celebrate democracy. Noteworthy turnout in Naxal-affected Gadchiroli, contrasting with low participation in Thane and Mumbai.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde expressed satisfaction on Monday with the development-focused governance in Maharashtra over the past two-and-a-half years, claiming that the citizens are pleased with the state's progress. He emphasized the positive voter turnout, reflecting satisfaction with Mahayuti's initiatives.

By 3 PM, Maharashtra witnessed 45.53% voter participation in the assembly elections. Addressing the effectiveness of the Ladki Behin Yojana, Shinde noted its success in mobilizing women voters. Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, described election day as a 'festival of democracy', encouraging active citizen involvement.

The Chief Minister highlighted past challenges faced in 2019 and underscored Mahayuti's pledge for developmental governance. Voter turnout data showed a high of 62.99% in Gadchiroli and lows in Thane and Mumbai, as released by the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

