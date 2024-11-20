Maharashtra Sees Vibrant Voter Turnout Amid Development Politics

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde expressed satisfaction on Monday with the development-focused governance in Maharashtra over the past two-and-a-half years, claiming that the citizens are pleased with the state's progress. He emphasized the positive voter turnout, reflecting satisfaction with Mahayuti's initiatives.

By 3 PM, Maharashtra witnessed 45.53% voter participation in the assembly elections. Addressing the effectiveness of the Ladki Behin Yojana, Shinde noted its success in mobilizing women voters. Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, described election day as a 'festival of democracy', encouraging active citizen involvement.

The Chief Minister highlighted past challenges faced in 2019 and underscored Mahayuti's pledge for developmental governance. Voter turnout data showed a high of 62.99% in Gadchiroli and lows in Thane and Mumbai, as released by the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)