Bitcoin Scandal Rocks Indian Politics Amid Maharashtra Elections

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan criticizes Congress leader Nana Patole and NCP MP Supriya Sule over alleged involvement in a bitcoin scam, marking a 'new low' in politics. Amid ongoing Maharashtra elections, accusations of financial misappropriations via cryptocurrency have surfaced, sparking investigations and further political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:02 IST
Bitcoin Scandal Rocks Indian Politics Amid Maharashtra Elections
BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a scathing critique, BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan has accused Congress leader Nana Patole and NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule of being embroiled in a 'bitcoin scam,' describing it as a significant low in Indian politics. Speaking to ANI, Kesavan expressed alarm over the scandalous nature of these allegations, highlighting concerns about the corruption linked to cryptocurrency in political discourse.

The disturbing charges include attempts to extort and misappropriate money, painting a disturbing picture of financial misconduct. Retired IPS officer Ravindranath Patil from Pune has accused Supriya Sule and Nana Patole of involvement in a cryptocurrency fraud case dating back to 2018, with claims that the scam's funds were funneled into election campaigns. Notably, these allegations arrive amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

As the allegations unfold, BJP focuses on contrasting these claims with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's digital initiatives, which Kesavan claims have revolutionized India's digital landscape through UPI and related schemes. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated raids in Raipur at the premises of Gaurav Mehta from audit firm Sarathi Associates, following a cybercrime complaint tied to these election-related bitcoin fund allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

