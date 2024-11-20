BSF Raising Day: Rally and Events to Mark Celebration

The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier has unveiled a series of events in honor of BSF Raising Day on December 1, commemorating the organization's inception in 1965. The celebration will feature a blood donation camp, border tours for children, motivational speeches, and lectures at educational institutions, with a focus on boosting awareness and community involvement.

A significant feature of the celebration is a motor rally set for November 22 at 8:30 AM. Various forces including the BSF, CRPF, TSR, Assam Rifles, and Tripura Police, along with other central and state security forces, will participate. Semi-military personnel and Agartala's general public are also expected to join the rally, which will kick off at the BSF camp in Lichu Bagan and conclude at the BSF camp in Gokulnagar. The primary aim of the rally is to unite the public and highlight the BSF's pivotal role in national security, emphasizing community pride and responsibility.

