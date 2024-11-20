Geopolitical Tensions and Market Turbulence: European Stocks in Focus

European markets experienced a tumultuous session on Wednesday, staying flat amid ongoing geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The pan-European STOXX 600 managed to hold steady at 500.53 points, concluding its longest losing streak in over two months.

The situation was exacerbated by Ukraine's missile strikes into Russian territory, and Russia's response of lowering its nuclear strike threshold. This geopolitical unrest led to market trepidation, with auto and real estate stocks significantly underperforming.

Amid the upheaval, advancements in the technology sector, driven by AI developments, helped counterbalance some declines as investors anticipate Nvidia's quarterly report. However, warnings from the ECB about a potential bubble in AI stocks loom large, maintaining a cautious market atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)