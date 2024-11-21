Delhi Police Sub Inspector Granted Bail in Bribery Case Drama

A Delhi Police Sub Inspector, Bhupesh Kumar, has been granted bail by the Rouse Avenue court following his arrest by the CBI over a corruption case involving a Rs 10 lakh bribe. The decision comes after co-accused Inspector Sandeep Kumar Ahlawat was similarly released on bail earlier this month.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal permitted Kumar's release, citing the facts, case circumstances, and the earlier bail of Ahlawat. Conditions for Kumar's bail include a personal bond of Rs 50,000, a surety, and strict instructions not to contact witnesses or tamper with evidence during continuing investigations.

The CBI has voiced concerns about Kumar's potential influence over witnesses due to his local police position. Despite these objections, the court determined the primary investigation phase is complete, making his detention unnecessary as trials progress. The agency noted criminal charges were filed after a complaint against Delhi Police's alleged corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)