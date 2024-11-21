Left Menu

Hyundai Motors Drives Towards 100% Renewable Energy

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is advancing its renewable energy goals by partnering with Fourth Partner Energy to establish solar and wind energy plants in Tamil Nadu. Aiming for complete renewable electricity by 2025, the company will invest Rs 38 crore in this project that will mitigate CO2 emissions significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:17 IST
Hyundai Motors Drives Towards 100% Renewable Energy
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is accelerating its sustainability efforts by planning two renewable energy plants at its Tamil Nadu manufacturing unit. The move is part of a wider strategy to achieve 100% renewable electricity in operations by 2025.

The company entered a power purchase and shareholder agreement with Fourth Partner Energy Ltd (FPEL) to establish a 75 MW solar and a 43 MW wind power plant to fulfill its renewable energy needs. The collaboration sees HMIL holding a 26% equity stake, while FPEL holds 74% in the group captive project.

HMIL committed Rs 38 crore to this venture, which will run for 25 years, supplying over 25 crore units of clean energy annually and reducing CO2 emissions by 2 lakh tonnes. This initiative places HMIL ahead in the race to renewable energy among automakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024