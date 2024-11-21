Left Menu

Telangana Bans Single-Use Plastics Amid Pollution Concerns

The Telangana government has prohibited single-use plastics in Visakhapatnam to address escalating pollution. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan urges biodegradable alternatives. Despite allocated funds, past efforts were ineffective. AQI in the city stands at 184, while Delhi records a 'very poor' 378.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:28 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy DM Pawan Kalyan . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has taken a decisive step to combat soaring pollution levels in Visakhapatnam by banning single-use plastic in the district. This move, announced on Thursday, aims to reduce waste and encourage the use of biodegradable materials, as directed by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Despite previous allocations of Rs 19.15 crore under the National Clean Air Program (NCAP) from 2022 to 2024 and an additional Rs 129.25 crore from the Union government, efforts to mitigate pollution proved insufficient due to the previous government's oversight. The current administration plans to reassess the city's air quality and implement necessary measures to curb pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Visakhapatnam's Air Quality Index (AQI) was measured at 184 at 11 a.m. The situation is dire in Delhi, where the AQI reached a concerning 378, classified as 'very poor', following Diwali festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

