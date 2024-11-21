Left Menu

Putin and Al-Sudani Discuss OPEC+ Cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani have conversed about OPEC+ oil agreement dynamics and Middle East tensions. They emphasized the need for coordination among OPEC and OPEC+ members to maintain stable and fair pricing for both exporters and consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday, as confirmed by the Kremlin. The discussion primarily revolved around the OPEC+ oil agreement and prevailing Middle East tensions.

An official statement from Prime Minister al-Sudani's office highlighted their shared emphasis on the necessity of cooperation among OPEC and OPEC+ members. This coordination is vital for ensuring the stability of oil prices, which would provide equitable terms for both exporters and consumers worldwide.

The OPEC+ consortium, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies spearheaded by Russia, remains focused on managing the delicate balance of oil production for global market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

