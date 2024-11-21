Putin and Al-Sudani Discuss OPEC+ Cooperation

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday, as confirmed by the Kremlin. The discussion primarily revolved around the OPEC+ oil agreement and prevailing Middle East tensions.

An official statement from Prime Minister al-Sudani's office highlighted their shared emphasis on the necessity of cooperation among OPEC and OPEC+ members. This coordination is vital for ensuring the stability of oil prices, which would provide equitable terms for both exporters and consumers worldwide.

The OPEC+ consortium, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies spearheaded by Russia, remains focused on managing the delicate balance of oil production for global market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)