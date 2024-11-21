Left Menu

Bitcoin's Surge Toward $100k: A New Era Under Trump?

Bitcoin's value is on track to exceed $100,000, fueled by anticipation of a favorable U.S. regulatory environment under President-elect Donald Trump. With investments flowing into bitcoin-focused ETFs and related stocks rising, the cryptocurrency's market is poised for growth. However, regulatory clarity remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:14 IST
Bitcoin's Surge Toward $100k: A New Era Under Trump?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The trajectory of Bitcoin toward a landmark value of $100,000 gained momentum on Thursday. Investors are wagering on a more supportive regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies with President-elect Donald Trump set to take office, predicting a potential era of growth for digital currencies.

During European trading, Bitcoin prices surged past $98,000 for the first time, marking a 4% increase on the day. The cryptocurrency's value has more than doubled this year, with a 40% rise in the fortnight since Trump's election victory, coupled with pro-crypto lawmakers winning seats in Congress.

Speculation is rife about whether the new administration will provide the much-needed regulatory clarity for the crypto sector. While adoption and investment in digital assets grow, uncertainties remain, as observed by Will Peck of WisdomTree, suggesting a bullish outlook for the blockchain-powered ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024