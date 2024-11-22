Global Collaboration in Clean Energy: The 6th RD20 Conference

In a significant push towards clean energy advancements, the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is set to host the 6th RD20 Conference from December 2-6, 2024, in New Delhi, India. This event underscores the collaboration between TERI and Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST).

The conference promises to be an influential gathering, marked by technical and leaders sessions on hydrogen implementation, biofuels sustainability, and resilience in R&D. Distinguished co-organizers from leading institutes across the globe will spearhead discussions, aiming to break technical barriers and promote sustainable practices.

With participation from research giants in G20 countries, RD20 aims to foster international collaborations, driving innovations in solar power, hydrogen, and human resource development. Online participation and on-demand viewing options further extend its global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)