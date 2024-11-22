Left Menu

Global Collaboration in Clean Energy: The 6th RD20 Conference

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) will host the 6th RD20 Conference in New Delhi from December 2-6, 2024, focusing on international clean energy technologies. The event will feature technical sessions and workshops, emphasizing innovation and collaboration among major global research institutes for carbon neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:33 IST
Global Collaboration in Clean Energy: The 6th RD20 Conference
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a significant push towards clean energy advancements, the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) is set to host the 6th RD20 Conference from December 2-6, 2024, in New Delhi, India. This event underscores the collaboration between TERI and Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST).

The conference promises to be an influential gathering, marked by technical and leaders sessions on hydrogen implementation, biofuels sustainability, and resilience in R&D. Distinguished co-organizers from leading institutes across the globe will spearhead discussions, aiming to break technical barriers and promote sustainable practices.

With participation from research giants in G20 countries, RD20 aims to foster international collaborations, driving innovations in solar power, hydrogen, and human resource development. Online participation and on-demand viewing options further extend its global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024