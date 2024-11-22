Chhattisgarh Government Proposes Dialogue Amid Naxal Crackdown
Chhattisgarh's Deputy CM Vijay Sharma proposes talks with Naxals following a deadly encounter in Sukma. Offering dialogue, the government emphasizes infrastructure development. Public protests halt camp removals, fearing Naxal resurgence. A major December event aims to bolster anti-Naxal sentiment, with plans to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026.
Following a high-stakes encounter in Sukma district that resulted in the death of 10 Naxals, Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma announced the government's willingness to engage in dialogue with insurgents. Sharma stressed the need for infrastructural development in the region, emphasizing the importance of roads, electricity, and schools.
Amid discussions about removing security camps in Kanker, public sentiment has leaned against it due to fears of a Naxal comeback, said Sharma. As a result, any plans to dismantle these camps are currently on hold. He also promised a significant event in Bastar next month, featuring central leaders and the Chief Minister.
The Deputy CM expressed confidence in the union government's mission to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026, crediting ongoing operations that have recovered 10 bodies and a cache of weapons in Sukma. Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards Naxalism, commending security forces for their bravery.
