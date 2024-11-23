Left Menu

Renewed Battles: Russia Captures Key Settlement in Eastern Ukraine

Russian forces have reportedly captured the settlement of Novodmytrivka in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, marking a significant advance. The settlement is one of several areas with ongoing clashes. Ukrainian military sources have not confirmed this capture, but note heavy fighting along the Kurakhove sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 06:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 06:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's Defence Ministry announced Friday that its troops have captured Novodmytrivka, a settlement in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, as part of what is being described as a rapid advance. The Ukrainian military has not confirmed the capture but reported ongoing fighting in multiple areas, including near Kurakhove.

Despite the claims, Reuters has been unable to independently verify accounts from either side. Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov visited a command post in Ukraine, applauding Russian forces for their efforts in thwarting Ukraine's defense plans. He claims that the accelerated advance has defeated some of Ukraine's best units.

The Kurakhove sector is currently witnessing significant combat, with numerous clashes along the front. Russian advancements also extend to areas further north in the Kharkiv region. The strategic moves come as Russian forces aim to secure key logistical routes and resources as they continue their campaign in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

