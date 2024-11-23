Renewed Battles: Russia Captures Key Settlement in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's Defence Ministry announced Friday that its troops have captured Novodmytrivka, a settlement in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, as part of what is being described as a rapid advance. The Ukrainian military has not confirmed the capture but reported ongoing fighting in multiple areas, including near Kurakhove.

Despite the claims, Reuters has been unable to independently verify accounts from either side. Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov visited a command post in Ukraine, applauding Russian forces for their efforts in thwarting Ukraine's defense plans. He claims that the accelerated advance has defeated some of Ukraine's best units.

The Kurakhove sector is currently witnessing significant combat, with numerous clashes along the front. Russian advancements also extend to areas further north in the Kharkiv region. The strategic moves come as Russian forces aim to secure key logistical routes and resources as they continue their campaign in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)