Brooke Rollins: A New Era for U.S. Agriculture

Brooke Rollins is expected to be appointed as U.S. Agriculture Secretary by President-elect Donald Trump. If confirmed, Rollins will lead a 100,000-person agency with a $437.2 billion budget. Her responsibilities will include shaping trade, dietary, and agricultural policies, with significant implications for American diets and trade deals.

Updated: 23-11-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:44 IST
President-elect Donald Trump is anticipated to select Brooke Rollins, president of the America First Policy Institute, as the new agriculture secretary, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Rollins, if confirmed, will head a massive agency with a wide-ranging remit, including overseeing nutritional programs, agricultural trade, and rural development, affecting both urban and rural communities.

Rollins will also play a crucial role in renegotiating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal, amid tensions over agricultural imports, as well as advising on biofuel policies during a pivotal time for the sector.

