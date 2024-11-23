Left Menu

Brooke Rollins Tapped for Agriculture Secretary Role

Donald Trump plans to nominate Brooke Rollins, president of the America First Policy Institute, as agriculture secretary. Rollins would manage a large agency involved in nutrition, trade, and rural development with a budget of $437.2 billion. Her policies could impact diets, trade, and biofuel growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 22:48 IST
Brooke Rollins Tapped for Agriculture Secretary Role

Donald Trump is poised to nominate Brooke Rollins, the current president of the America First Policy Institute, as secretary of agriculture. The announcement, reported by the Wall Street Journal, places Rollins at the helm of an expansive agency that impacts American agriculture, nutrition, and rural development with a budget of $437.2 billion.

If confirmed, Rollins would influence key facets of American life, from diet and trade to biofuel strategies and rural broadband. The agriculture department handles a variety of tasks including negotiating trade agreements and setting dietary guidelines, while also managing forestry, food safety, and agricultural research.

Her appointment could strengthen policies around clean fuel tax credits for biofuels, and guide trade negotiations, notably with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. This comes as Trump contemplates re-imposing broad tariffs impacting the farming sector. The nominee would follow Kelly Loeffler, another ally, who was also considered for the role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024