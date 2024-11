Rebuilding Power: Global Aid Boosts Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure

Ukraine's leading private energy firm, DTEK, announced a significant financial boost on Monday, receiving €107 million from the European Commission and the United States. The funds aim to enhance the restoration of power infrastructure severely damaged by Russian assaults.

Russia's escalating aggression on Ukraine's energy sector has obliterated nearly 90% of DTEK's generating capacity. The U.S. and European Union's joint aid includes 106.6 million euros allocated for essential equipment and building materials, as confirmed by DTEK in a recent statement.

The European Commission is specifically earmarking €62.8 million to help restore 1.8 gigawatts of capacity while safeguarding equipment against harsh weather. Meanwhile, the U.S. plans a $46.1 million provision for control systems and transformers, vital for ensuring energy stability to over 2 million Ukrainians.

