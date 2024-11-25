Left Menu

Nagaland United: Building an Addiction-Free Future

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan underscores the critical need for collective action to eradicate addiction. Speaking at the launch of a campaign for an addiction-free India, he emphasizes creating a drug-free future for Nagaland's youth and community resilience, aligning with the national 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:12 IST
La Ganesan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has called for a unified effort to tackle addiction, highlighting its impact on individuals and the wider community. Speaking at the inauguration of an addiction-free campaign, he emphasized the need for a safe and nurturing environment for the youth.

The governor stressed the importance of not only raising awareness but also providing education and support to those grappling with addiction. He acknowledged drug abuse as a societal menace that impacts families and the economy and urged collective action.

This initiative is a segment of the national 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', aimed at creating opportunities and positive growth among young people vulnerable to substance abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

