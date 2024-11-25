Nagaland United: Building an Addiction-Free Future

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has called for a unified effort to tackle addiction, highlighting its impact on individuals and the wider community. Speaking at the inauguration of an addiction-free campaign, he emphasized the need for a safe and nurturing environment for the youth.

The governor stressed the importance of not only raising awareness but also providing education and support to those grappling with addiction. He acknowledged drug abuse as a societal menace that impacts families and the economy and urged collective action.

This initiative is a segment of the national 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan', aimed at creating opportunities and positive growth among young people vulnerable to substance abuse.

(With inputs from agencies.)