Madhya Pradesh CM Aims to Boost Investment on UK-Germany Tour

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has embarked on a week-long visit to the United Kingdom and Germany, from November 24 to November 30, aiming to attract significant investment to the state. During his tour, CM Yadav paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square Gardens in London.

"We paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's statue, reflecting on his remarkable non-violent resistance that contributed to India's independence," CM Yadav said, emphasizing the state's potential for large-scale investment in sectors like tourism, education, and healthcare. He highlighted successful engagements with investors from the UK and Germany during Regional Industry Conclaves, setting the stage for the upcoming Global Investors' Summit in Bhopal.

Underlining the importance of foreign investment, Yadav mentioned plans to meet British MPs and business leaders, with efforts to expand the 'Friends of MP' network. His itinerary includes visits to Munich and Stuttgart in Germany for discussions with industrial leaders, exploring partnerships in sectors such as electric vehicles and renewable energy, and promoting Madhya Pradesh as a cost-effective manufacturing hub.

