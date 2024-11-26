Power and Water Crises: Russia's Overnight Air Attacks Disrupt Western Ukraine

Russia's overnight air strikes inflicted significant damage on Ternopil's power grid, leaving the western Ukrainian city without electricity, water, and heating services, according to the regional defence headquarters.

Serhiy Nadal, leader of the Ternopil Region Defence Council, conveyed via Telegram that restoration efforts were underway to reestablish water supply by morning, despite ongoing power disruptions predicted for hours. Regular buses will replace electric ones, and generators will support key institutions like schools and hospitals.

While details on the damage extent remain sparse, Ternopil, located 220 km from Poland, was placed under a prolonged air raid alert. Simultaneously, Russian drones targeted Kyiv, but Ukrainian air defence intercepted over 10 drones, averting damage or injuries.

