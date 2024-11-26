Power and Water Crises: Russia's Overnight Air Attacks Disrupt Western Ukraine
Russia's air attacks severely disrupted Ternopil's power grid, cutting off electricity, water, and heat. Emergency services are working to restore water, but power remains unstable. Electric buses are replaced, and generators aid institutions. Kyiv faced drone attacks, but no injuries or damage reported.
Russia's overnight air strikes inflicted significant damage on Ternopil's power grid, leaving the western Ukrainian city without electricity, water, and heating services, according to the regional defence headquarters.
Serhiy Nadal, leader of the Ternopil Region Defence Council, conveyed via Telegram that restoration efforts were underway to reestablish water supply by morning, despite ongoing power disruptions predicted for hours. Regular buses will replace electric ones, and generators will support key institutions like schools and hospitals.
While details on the damage extent remain sparse, Ternopil, located 220 km from Poland, was placed under a prolonged air raid alert. Simultaneously, Russian drones targeted Kyiv, but Ukrainian air defence intercepted over 10 drones, averting damage or injuries.
