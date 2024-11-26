European Gas Dynamics: Stability Amid Rising Nominations
Gas exports from Russia to Europe via Ukraine remained stable, while nominations for Austrian supply from Slovakia increased by 21%. Despite a halt in Gazprom's exports to Austria in November due to payment disputes, Europe's gas flow via Ukraine stayed consistent as demand from other buyers grew.
Gas exports from Russia to Europe through Ukraine remained stable on Tuesday. However, the nominations for supply to Austria from Slovakia increased by 21%, according to data from Gazprom and transmission system operator Eustream. This surge in nominations follows a period of halted exports due to a payment dispute with Vienna-based OMV.
Despite the halt in Russian supplier Gazprom's exports to Austria in mid-November, gas flows to Europe via Ukraine have remained steady. Other buyers have requested more gas, maintaining a consistent demand. On Tuesday, Gazprom announced it would send 42.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine, a slight increase from Monday's 42 mcm.
Nominations from Slovakia to Austria were back at levels observed last week, while those for the Czech Republic saw an 8% rise. The data from Eustream also indicated that nominations into Slovakia from Ukraine remained stable, ensuring a steady gas supply to Europe amidst ongoing market dynamics.
