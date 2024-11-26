European Gas Dynamics: Stability Amid Rising Nominations

Gas exports from Russia to Europe through Ukraine remained stable on Tuesday. However, the nominations for supply to Austria from Slovakia increased by 21%, according to data from Gazprom and transmission system operator Eustream. This surge in nominations follows a period of halted exports due to a payment dispute with Vienna-based OMV.

Despite the halt in Russian supplier Gazprom's exports to Austria in mid-November, gas flows to Europe via Ukraine have remained steady. Other buyers have requested more gas, maintaining a consistent demand. On Tuesday, Gazprom announced it would send 42.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas to Europe via Ukraine, a slight increase from Monday's 42 mcm.

Nominations from Slovakia to Austria were back at levels observed last week, while those for the Czech Republic saw an 8% rise. The data from Eustream also indicated that nominations into Slovakia from Ukraine remained stable, ensuring a steady gas supply to Europe amidst ongoing market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)