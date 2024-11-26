Waaree Energies Secures Major Solar Module Supply Order
Indian solar energy company Waaree Energies has received a contract to supply 600 MWp of solar modules. The order will aid India's clean energy goals and features high-efficiency modules known for durability and technology. Delivery is set for FY2025-26, but financial terms remain undisclosed.
On Tuesday, Waaree Energies, a prominent solar energy solutions provider, announced it has secured a significant contract to supply 600 MWp of solar modules. This order comes from a firm engaged in the ownership, development, and operation of renewable energy projects throughout India.
According to the company statement, delivery of these high-efficiency solar modules is slated for the fiscal year 2025-26. This project is set to play a pivotal role in contributing to India's aggressive clean energy objectives, leveraging Waaree's renowned module durability and advanced technology.
Amit Paithankar, CEO of Waaree Energies, emphasized the symbolic importance of the project in advancing national energy self-reliance and sustainability. Despite the significant order, Waaree did not disclose its financial details. The company, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Mumbai, operates advanced manufacturing facilities with a capacity of 13.3GW and has a global presence across India and 25 other countries.
