India Charges Ahead: 777 GW Power Capacity by 2030

India is poised to significantly increase its power generation capabilities, targeting a total capacity of 777 gigawatts by 2030. A substantial portion, 500 gigawatts, will be derived from clean energy sources, reflecting a strong commitment to renewable energy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, informed the Parliament that by 2029-30, clean sources will make up 64.4% of India's installed power capacity. This growth aims to meet the country's peak demand of approximately 335 gigawatts and an energy requirement of 2,279.7 billion units as outlined in the National Electricity Plan.

India is on track to become one of the largest producers of clean energy globally. Current non-fossil capacity stands at 211.40 gigawatts, including significant contributions from solar, wind, bio-power, hydro, and nuclear energy sectors. The government's efforts align with international promises made at COP26 to boost non-fossil fuel energy production.

