Moldova's Gas Dilemma: Navigating Transdniestria's Energy Future

Moldova's energy minister, Victor Parlicov, suggests that stopping Russian gas supplies to Transdniestria after January 2025 is very possible. The agreement between Ukraine and Russia is ending, prompting Moldova to explore alternative routes. The region heavily relies on Russian gas and may seek supplies via the TurkStream pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:01 IST
Moldova faces a potential energy crisis as concerns mount over Russian gas supplies to the breakaway region of Transdniestria. Energy Minister Victor Parlicov stated on Wednesday that the cessation of these supplies after January 1, 2025, is a 'very realistic' possibility.

In talks with Russia's Gazprom, Parlicov discussed alternative routes for supplying Transdniestria in light of Ukraine's decision not to extend the current gas transit agreement, which expires at the end of December. The region, significantly reliant on Russian gas transmitted via Ukraine, stands at a crossroads.

Parlicov highlighted that while Gazprom remains poised to supply gas through existing channels, continuation depends on consensus between Moldova and Ukraine. As the deadline looms, discussions with Ukrainian counterparts suggest that transit decisions might be made at the eleventh hour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

