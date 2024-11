Vedanta Aluminium's Green Pact with PwC India

Vedanta Aluminium announced a significant partnership with PwC India on Wednesday, aiming to restore natural habitats and cut carbon emissions in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

This collaboration will see PwC India designing and implementing advanced carbon sequestration initiatives with the goal of generating carbon credits to further offset emissions.

Additionally, the project includes distributing energy-efficient cooking stoves to local communities in an effort to decrease biofuel reliance, according to the company's statement.

