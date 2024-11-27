Pedalling for Progress: Empowering Women and Inspiring Youth
The Indian Army's 'Pedalling for Progress' cycling expedition highlighted its commitment to women empowerment and youth inspiration. Launched by the 102 Engineer Regiment, the 600 km journey fostered awareness about the Army's initiatives, marking a tribute to Nari Shakti and engaging rural communities through events.
The Indian Army's 'Pedalling for Progress' expedition, organized by the 102 Engineer Regiment at Bhopal Military Station, concluded after more than ten days. The endeavor showcased the Army's dedication to empowering women and encouraging youth to join its ranks.
Flagged off by Lieutenant General Pritpal Singh during Corps Day celebrations, the cycling team covered approximately 600 km. Led by Lieutenant Abhijeet Srivastava, they met with veterans and locals, spreading awareness about the Army's initiatives and promoting the vibrant spirit of Viksit Bharat.
The expedition paid tribute to Nari Shakti by organizing lectures and medical camps in rural areas, including historical sites like Sanchi Stupa and Bhimbetka. The closing ceremony, attended by Major General SK Shrivastava, underscored the Army's ongoing efforts to empower women and encourage community contributions to national development.
