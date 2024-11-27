Left Menu

Pedalling for Progress: Empowering Women and Inspiring Youth

The Indian Army's 'Pedalling for Progress' cycling expedition highlighted its commitment to women empowerment and youth inspiration. Launched by the 102 Engineer Regiment, the 600 km journey fostered awareness about the Army's initiatives, marking a tribute to Nari Shakti and engaging rural communities through events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:34 IST
Pedalling for Progress: Empowering Women and Inspiring Youth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's 'Pedalling for Progress' expedition, organized by the 102 Engineer Regiment at Bhopal Military Station, concluded after more than ten days. The endeavor showcased the Army's dedication to empowering women and encouraging youth to join its ranks.

Flagged off by Lieutenant General Pritpal Singh during Corps Day celebrations, the cycling team covered approximately 600 km. Led by Lieutenant Abhijeet Srivastava, they met with veterans and locals, spreading awareness about the Army's initiatives and promoting the vibrant spirit of Viksit Bharat.

The expedition paid tribute to Nari Shakti by organizing lectures and medical camps in rural areas, including historical sites like Sanchi Stupa and Bhimbetka. The closing ceremony, attended by Major General SK Shrivastava, underscored the Army's ongoing efforts to empower women and encourage community contributions to national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024