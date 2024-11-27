Lula Pushes for EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Despite French Opposition
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva aims to finalize a trade deal between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc by year-end despite French resistance. Lula negotiates directly with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, aiming to overcome hurdles, including environmental and agricultural issues.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed confidence on Wednesday that a trade agreement between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc could be secured by the year's end, despite facing resistance primarily from France. Addressing an industry group event in Brasilia, Lula emphasized his determination to overcome the obstacles.
The negotiations are being conducted directly with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who Lula indicates possesses the mandate to finalize this agreement. "Von der Leyen has the mandate to make this agreement, and I intend to sign it this year," Lula affirmed.
Concerns from European farmers, particularly in France, regarding competition have stalled the deal that has been under discussion for 25 years. While France and Poland express skepticism, Germany and Spain support the pact, aiming for progress in forthcoming talks in Uruguay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
