Saudi Arabia Joins Global Combat Air Programme Partnership

The Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), initiated by Italy, Britain, and Japan, aims to develop a next-generation fighter jet. Saudi Arabia is likely to join this partnership, adding financial investment and market potential. Key firms like Leonardo, BAE Systems, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

A groundbreaking collaboration between Italy, Britain, and Japan to create an advanced fighter jet is poised to include Saudi Arabia, according to the Italian Foreign Minister. Known as the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), this project marks the first major defense industry collaboration that amalgamates each country's next-gen fighter initiatives.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed, "The deal we have with Britain and Japan ... I think will now be extended to Saudi Arabia." This statement follows a trilateral discussion in Brazil, where leaders from all three nations considered expanding the partnership scope.

The initiative, which aims for operational aircraft by the mid-2030s, involves industry giants like Leonardo, BAE Systems, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. Saudi Arabia has emerged as a prospective junior partner, potentially infusing significant funds and enhancing the project's commercial prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

